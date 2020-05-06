Charlottesville’s City Schoolyard Garden uses grant money to transport healthy food

Over the last six years, the Grant Program for Transporting Healthy Food, sponsored by leading freight transportation company CSX, has provided funding to 74 local food producers and distributors. The funding has supported their operations and efforts to purchase and expand vital infrastructure like mobile markets, cold storage units, packaging material and more to better store, pack, transport and ultimately improve community access to fresh produce, dairy, meat or seafood. Overall, the grant program is projected to enable local food distribution organizations to collectively serve an additional 377,987 families with nearly 50 million pounds of food and increase the number of meals provided by more than 40 million.