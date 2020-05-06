Charlottesville City Schools announce plans to honor CHS seniors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charrlottesville City Schools is sharing how it will honor the class of 2020.
Charlottesville High School seniors and their families are invited to sign up for a victory lap at the school Thursday, May 14, and Friday, May 15. Time slots are available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.
Students will hear their name announced and cross the graduation stage. A professional photographer will take photos and videos to document their milestone. Those pictures and videos will be part of a special graduation video that will air on channel 14 on June 4, as well as posted to Facebook.
(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) In light of the cancellation of most public gatherings due to coronavirus,Charlottesville City Schools has made alternative plans to honor CHS seniors with a variety of tributes, including a virtual graduation experience.
“We have a real heart for this year’s senior class,” noted Superintendent Rosa Atkins. “All of our students have experienced loss, but senior year is truly a special time. So we are finding new ways to show love and honor to our young people.”
Victory Lap: Students Walk the Stage Seniors and their families are invited to sign up for a “Victory Lap” to drive around the Charlottesville High School campus on Thursday-Friday May 14 and 15. With music and more, we’ll offer photo opps and a chance for the family to hear their grad’s name announced and see their senior cross the graduation stage. Time slots will be available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days. (May 19 has been set aside for weather delays.) The school has announced cap/gown pick-up information and assistance. The drive-through experience will feature several CHS-themed senior selfie stations and a professional photographer taking photos and videos as students walk across the graduation stage. Sign up for a time slot on the CHS home page; 1 car per senior.
Graduation Video Premieres on June 4 at 7 p.m. Senior photos and videos on the graduation stage will be part of a specially produced graduation video that will premiere on Facebook and on TV channel 14 during the regularly scheduled graduation time of June 4 at 7 p.m. The video will also feature student/faculty speeches and music. The video can also be viewed on-demand on the school division’s YouTube channel.
Social Media, Lawn Signs, and Other Celebrations Graduation is just one way we honor our seniors. CHS grads will also be featured in The Daily Progress’s annual graduation section featuring area graduates. We will also distribute our annual senior t-shirts. This year, we are also preparing specially-designed CHS lawn signs for families to display in honor of their grads. And we have begun to roll out “senior celebrations” and “Decision Day” milestones on social media at @CHSBlackKnights. Visit our Facebook page to add a CHS “I love a Senior” frame to your profile picture!
Concluding Comments Principal Eric Irizarry added, “I am so proud of these students. Their spirit and resilience have been proven over and over again. We invite the community to help see and honor the Class of 2020.”All of these details and sign-ups are available at charlottesvilleschools.org/grad2020.
