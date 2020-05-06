Charlottesville City Schools announce plans to honor CHS seniors

Victory Lap: Students Walk the Stage Seniors and their families are invited to sign up for a “Victory Lap” to drive around the Charlottesville High School campus on Thursday-Friday May 14 and 15. With music and more, we’ll offer photo opps and a chance for the family to hear their grad’s name announced and see their senior cross the graduation stage. Time slots will be available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days. (May 19 has been set aside for weather delays.) The school has announced cap/gown pick-up information and assistance. The drive-through experience will feature several CHS-themed senior selfie stations and a professional photographer taking photos and videos as students walk across the graduation stage. Sign up for a time slot on the CHS home page; 1 car per senior.