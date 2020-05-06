Charlottesville City Council holds budget work session for fiscal year 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City councilors are hashing out the details of the city’s budget with staff. They met for a virtual budget work session on Wednesday.
The city has cut $5,000,000 from the original budget due to the impacts of COVID-19 and business shut down. That means fewer tax dollars are coming in.
Some of the top priorities include schools and capital improvement projects.
“As you can remember on Monday, it was at $2,500,000, it’s down to $1,700,000 and you can look at that adjustment in the next line. We had $7,900,000 held in our reserves and we took that down to 7.5 which will cover the appropriation for teachers,” Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson said.
A public hearing will be held on May 18 and councilors will adopt a final budget by June 1.
