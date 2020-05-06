Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau discusses future of area tourism

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tourism in central Virginia has come to a grinding halt, according to the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau (CACVB).
However, staff members are staying busy by connecting with business owners and helping them deal with COVID-19 protocol, as well as promoting creative ways various businesses are staying open during the pandemic.
Currently, hotels are operating at a very low-occupancy rate. During the last week of March into the first week of April, hotels and lodging were at 23%. Comparably, that same week last year, hotel were operating at 75% capacity.
These numbers affect how much the bureau can collect in lodging taxes, which ultimately funds its advertising, donation and promotions budget. Though staff said it’s not of immediate concern.
“We work off of the lodging tax collections from two years prior. So we are going to need to deal with us at a certain point, but in the immediate term, our budget is what we anticipated it would be as of July 1,” CACVB Executive Director Courtney Cacatian said.
The CACVB is also currently working on a phased promotional advertising approach to begin welcoming visitors back to the area once the stay at home order is lifted.
