CERF to cover May, June rent for Charlottesville public housing residents

From the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation: “The Foundation is proud to have seen the need for an immediate and systemic response to support our most vulnerable residents and opened the Community Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to meet those needs. Working with community partners has helped us deploy those resources in innovative ways. This grant to CRHA, for example, will free up funds for residents of Public Housing to purchase food and pay bills that they would have otherwise spent on rent over the next two months. Ultimately, this is about neighbors caring for neighbors. Although much has changed in our world, that continues to be fundamental to what the Community Foundation stands for. We have been humbled by the generosity of those who continue to support this work and those that have entrusted their stories with us."