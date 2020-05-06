Central Virginia Small Business Development Center hosts webinar to help businesses sell online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia businesses are getting some extra help selling their products online. Boost My Biz online is a one hour webinar from the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center.
Central Virginia Small Business Development Center Director Rebecca Haydock says this came about when retail stores began to shut down. "About four weeks ago we started to see that there was a real need for people to have access to resources to get their businesses online. Even if they were already online to understand how to better communicate with their customer and engage their customer.”
The webinars are free, but pre-registration is required.
