Albemarle County election leaders push for absentee ballots in June 23 primary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Electoral Board and Department of Voter Registration is pushing voters to cast their ballots for the June primary absentee.
Both the Republican and Democratic primary are set for June 23rd, and people can vote in one or the other. Election leaders say voting absentee will promote social distancing and keep people safe during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Everyone can use the “disability or illness” reason for voting absentee. Those with a Virginia driver’s license can request their ballot online. Those without will need to contact the Albemarle County registrar’s office by phone at 434-972-4173, email Voterregistration@albemarle.org or mail.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Albemarle County Release May 6, 2020
Vote Absentee in the June 23rd Primary Elections
The June primary elections have been extended to Tuesday, June 23, 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19. Voters may participate in either the Republican or Democratic primary, but not both.
If you would like to vote in the upcoming primary, the Albemarle County Electoral Board and Department of Voter Registration strongly recommends voting absentee by mail to minimize risk of infection and to adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing.
The Virginia Department of Elections will permit all voters to vote absentee for the June primary elections regardless of circumstance. In order to get an absentee ballot, voters will need to submit an absentee ballot application form. Use “my disability or illness” as the absentee reason.
Applications for absentee ballots are being accepted now. Voters are strongly encouraged to apply sooner rather than later for an absentee ballot to be sure your ballot is submitted by June 23rd, 2020.
If you have a Virginia driver’s license, you can complete that form online.
If you do not have a Virginia driver’s license, please contact the Albemarle County Voter Registration Department, and we will send you an absentee ballot application form.
Phone: 434-972-4173
Mail:
PMB 160
435 Merchant Walk Sq., Suite 300
Charlottesville, VA 22911