ACPD looking for thief who used SUV to bust through shop door

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are trying to find the thief who used an SUV to break into a store at the Stonefield Shopping Center.
Police say a young man used an SUV to break through the glass door at Lululemon. Surveillance video shows he took a mannequin and clothing in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 14.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information should call ACPD or Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000.
ACPD Press Release May 6, 2020
ACPD Seeks Suspect in Felony Breaking and Entering
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - ACPD is requesting assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a felony breaking and entering that occurred at Lululemon at Stonefield Shopping Center, during the early hours of Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
On April 14, 2020, ACPD officers responded to an alarm activation at the Lululemon store. Once on scene, officers found damage to the front of the store and reviewed video footage of a young male. According to the video footage, the suspect attempted to gain entry by pulling the doors, after which the doors were struck with a silver colored SUV, breaking the glass and damaging the property. The male then entered the store and took a mannequin and clothing. The suspect then drove off in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Jordan Weethee with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
