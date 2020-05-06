ACPD looking for thief who used SUV to bust through shop door

On April 14, 2020, ACPD officers responded to an alarm activation at the Lululemon store. Once on scene, officers found damage to the front of the store and reviewed video footage of a young male. According to the video footage, the suspect attempted to gain entry by pulling the doors, after which the doors were struck with a silver colored SUV, breaking the glass and damaging the property. The male then entered the store and took a mannequin and clothing. The suspect then drove off in an unknown direction.