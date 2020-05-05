UVA senior jumper Jordan Scott transferring to USC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA senior jumper Jordan Scott is leaving the Cavaliers, and transferring to the University of Southern California.
Scott is the 2019 NCAA Indoor National Champion in triple jump, and he is still the reigning champion, as the 2020 Indoor Championships were canceled.
The native of Jamaica earned an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA, after the spring sports season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Scott had previously stated he would be returning to Virginia for his extra senior season, with his eye on competing in the Olympics in 2021.
