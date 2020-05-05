TJHD to hold COVID-19 testing in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Health District will be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Louisa County on Friday, May 8.
The testing is set to take place at the Louisa County Health Department at 540 Industrial Drive between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. It is only for people ages 18 and up who have symptoms of coronavirus including fever, cough, and sudden loss of taste or smell.
Anyone seeking testing must call Wednesday or Thursday to schedule an appointment. That number if (434) 972-6261. TJHD held its first mobile testing site in Fluvanna County last month.
