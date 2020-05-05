Temperatures tumble

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After reaching the 80s yesterday, expect much cooler conditions Today. An area of low pressure has already spread clouds into the region. Showers will begin later this morning as the low tracks to our south. The unsettled and cooler than normal conditions will be with us through Wednesday. Thursday will feature sunshine and somewhat milder temperatures. A developing cold front will give us additional rain chances later Friday. Behind the front we clear, but temperatures will be much colder to start the Weekend, however, by Mothers Day we’ll see see a gradual warm up. Have a great and safe day !