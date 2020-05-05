Temperatures tumble

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After reaching the 80s yesterday, expect much cooler conditions Today. An area of low pressure has already spread clouds into the region. Showers will begin later this morning as the low tracks to our south. The unsettled and cooler than normal conditions will be with us through Wednesday. Thursday will feature sunshine and somewhat milder temperatures. A developing cold front will give us additional rain chances later Friday. Behind the front we clear, but temperatures will be much colder to start the Weekend, however, by Mothers Day we’ll see see a gradual warm up. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with scattered showers, High: Low 50s
Tonight: Showers and fog, Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s..Low: low 40s
