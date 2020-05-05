Temperatures tumble

By David Rogers | May 5, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 7:18 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After reaching the 80s yesterday, expect much cooler conditions Today. An area of low pressure has already spread clouds into the region. Showers will begin later this morning as the low tracks to our south. The unsettled and cooler than normal conditions will be with us through Wednesday. Thursday will feature sunshine and somewhat milder temperatures. A developing cold front will give us additional rain chances later Friday. Behind the front we clear, but temperatures will be much colder to start the Weekend, however, by Mothers Day we’ll see see a gradual warm up. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers, High: Low 50s

Tonight: Showers and fog, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s..Low: low 40s

