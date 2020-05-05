Stanardsville mother-daughter duo collecting donations for Greene Co. family dealing with tragedy

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A mother-daughter duo in Stanardsville is rallying behind a Greene County family dealing with tragedy.
Julie Ballard and her daughter Bentlee Griffith are going door-to-door across parts of central Virginia to collect donations for the Jenkins-Peyton family.
The family with six girls, ranging from newborn to 15-years-old, is going through an unimaginably difficult time after losing their stepmother to a brain aneurysm in February when she was 24-weeks pregnant. Doctors were able to save her baby girl, however just over a month later their father suffered burns to 80% of his body during a brush fire accident. He’s currently fighting for his life in the VCU Burn Center.
“[It’s] basically life shattering. Everybody basically had to drop what they’re doing to help the family,” family relative Ashley McCormick said. “The most important thing we’re asking for is prayers for the family; for the dad to get better and to be able to come home, and for the family to stay together.”
Ballard is one of the community members whose doing everything she can during the COVID-19 pandemic to safely help the Jenkins-Peyton family. She’s offering to go to people’s houses to pick up donations of basic supplies, food, and toys for the family.
“No child should worry about their next meal or a roof over their head,” Ballard said.
“I had felt bad because she had lost a parent, stepmom, and I felt really really bad and I wanted her to be able to have the same thing every kid has in,” Griffith added.
The Jenkins-Peyton girls are currently staying with their grandfather in their family home, though McCormick said the family is hoping to connect with Habitat for Humanity, or another organization, to help move the family into a larger home.
Donations can be dropped off to the Roy Wheeler Realty offices in Ruckersville or Albemarle County. Ballard works as a realtor for the company. To arrange a donation pick-up with Ballard, email julieballardva@gmail.com
“During this pandemic, people are afraid to give because they don't know what their future holds, but no donation is too small,” Ballard said.
The family is also accepting monetary donations through Venmo, GoFundMe and the J Foundation through Wells Fargo. If donating through the J Foundation at Wells Fargo, checks can be mailed to 916 Preston Avenue, Charlottesville, Va. 22903.
A link for the family’s GoFundMe page is available here.
