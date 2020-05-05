Signs of support, solidarity pop up across Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Signs of support for frontline workers and other community members are popping up all over the place.
At Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, homemade signs support the nurses, doctors and other staff members in the healthcare facility. It spotlights how each of them are special, and these heroes don't wear capes.
Words of encouragement also line parts of Ridge Street in Charlottesville. Signs on porches read, “We can do this together”, as a show of solidarity. Some beautiful chalk art, and other things lend support in these often-trying times.
