1,200 people sign letters in support of providing more affordable housing and ensure the civil rights of immigrants

IMPACT expected over 1,000 from member congregations to press officials on its solutions at its Nehemiah Action, originally scheduled on March 31, but was cancelled to comply with stay-at-home orders. IMPACT leadership is clear that this pandemic will push more families into poverty, homelessness and despair. So IMPACT’s leaders have agreed to continue to remind and press city, county and jail officials in virtual ways. The first of which are letters signed by the 1,200 of those who would have attended the Nehemiah Action in support of our solutions. The letters are attached to this message. Video summaries of IMPACT's research can be found at the following links: https://bit.ly/3c4DOyF https://bit.ly/2W0Z1E4