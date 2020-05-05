More Like March Than May. More Showers Through Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More like March than May and more showers ahead.
An area of low pressure is tracking to out south and will slowly move offshore into the mid-week. Additional showers will linger through Wednesday. Added rain amounts generally a quarter inch or less expected.
Dry and cool Thursday with the return of more sunshine. More rain will return on Friday with another reinforcing shot of cool air for May. Mother’s Day weekend cool and dry. The morning lows in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday will make for frost and even some freeze concerns across the region. Daytime highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. This cool pattern will likely carry through the middle of the month.
Tonight: Cloudy, scattered showers, drizzle, fog. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, breezy. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows around 40.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing by PM. Highs mid 60s. Lows low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool, breezy. Highs upper 50s. Lows 30s. Frost/Freeze concerns.
Sunday: Mother’s Day - Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows 30s. Frost/Freeze concerns.
Monday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of shower. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows around 40.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid 60s.
