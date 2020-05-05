Iron Will Gym plans to open May 15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Phase one of reopening Virginia might begin May 15. That means Iron Will Gym could allow customers to come back inside, but under tight restrictions.
“Wear a face mask while training,” owner William Paget-Brown said. “We are obviously had to be very diligent to cleaning equipment and we will likely be at a 10 person cap in the gym at each time as well.”
Iron Will Gym originally shut down mid-March, just two days before it was mandatory for fitness centers to close.
“We tried to stay open initially with a 10 person,"Paget-Brown said. "Members were already signing up for gym times and really being sure that everyone was cleaning equipment, but around that time there was so much uncertainty.”
During the time the gym was closed, staff at Iron Will offered online coaching, at home workouts, and even allowed some members to borrow equipment at home.
“We were also trying to loan out as much gym equipment as I could, so I’m still waiting on a couple of barbells and dumbbells and things like that," Paget-Brown said. "Some members could at least have some stuff like that that they could use at home.”
Because Iron Will usually has 15 people in the gym at a time, there won’t be an issue with the 10 person maximum, unlike larger fitness centers.
“It’s going to be a 10 person maximum like it had been in the past,"Paget-Brown said. "The bigger gyms just aren’t going to be able to operate with that membership cap where as us having 10 members in here we can continue to operate just fine.”
Regardless of how many people are in the gym, staff are just happy to have members back working out.
“Just walking in and we won’t necessarily have a busy gym but just walking in to the gym and seeing members in here,” Paget-Brown said.
Iron Will Gym continues to follow all CDC guidelines and will be ready to welcome people of all skill levels once they get the green light.
