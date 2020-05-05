Hearing aid service open to help older adults fix their devices despite COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – During this time of isolation, many older adults are struggling to keep up with maintenance on their hearing aids.
A mobile hearing aid company, Hearing at Home, want people in central Virginia to know that they are open. Since most of the clients are older, they are offering telehealth services to program hearing aids and also offering curbside services.
One of the co-founder’s of Hearing at Home, Jimmy Stuart, says having a working device prevents depression and anxiety in senior citizens. “When you cannot hear well, you can’t communicate with your loved ones, can’t zoom or Skype anybody, you have a medical issue you can’t clearly communicate with their physician, that only amplifies their anxiety level.”
Within the past few weeks, the staff have driven more than 3000 miles for curbside pickup and has also made around 1400 wellness calls to check on patients.
