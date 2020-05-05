Harrisonburg police make arrest in shooting investigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - A Harrisonburg man accused of shooting at a vehicle has turned himself over to police.
Twenty-two-year-old Kobe Michael Davis was arrested Monday, May 4. He is charged with discharging of a firearm in the city limits, shooting into an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding and felony property damage.
Officers were called out to the 1200 block of Devon Lane a report of shots fired on Saturday, May 2. Investigators say no one was injured, and that they believed this was an isolated incident.
The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
05/05/2020 Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:
HARRISONBURG, VA – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has arrested Kobe Michael Davis the suspect charged with a shooting that occurred May 2, 2020 in the 1200 block of Devon Lane.
Davis, 22, of Harrisonburg is charged with discharging of a firearm in the city limits, shooting into an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding and felony property damage. Davis turned himself in on the evening of May 4, 2020.
On May 2, 2020 officers responded to the 1200 block of Devon Lane for a report of shots fired. Officers determined that Davis had fired into a vehicle occupied by individuals who were known to him. There were no injuries, and this was an isolated incident.
HPD asks anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have other related information to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
