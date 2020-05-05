Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office makes multiple arrests in drug investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Five people have been charged in connection with an ongoing heroin investigation in Greene County.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, May 5, that deputies executed a search warrant in the Stanardsville area on Monday, May 4.
- 21-year-old Andrew Scott Birckhead is charged with distribution of Schedule I or II substance, conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II substance, and possession of Schedule I or II substance.
- 25-year-old Bobby Allen Brumfield Jr. is charged with conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II substance, and possession of Schedule I or II substance.
- 22-year-old Ashton Drake Didiana is charged with possession of Schedule I or II substance.
- 34-year-old Steven Michael Mahon is charged with conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II substance, as well as possession of marijuana.
- 20-year-old Carly Renee Puente is charged with conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II substance and possession of Schedule I or II substance.
Didiana was released on an unsecured bond. All of the suspects are being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail.
05/05/2020 Release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office:
On Monday 5/4/20 the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit along with other deputies of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the Stanardsville area of Greene County. This search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of Heroin in this county. As a result of this search warrant the following people were arrested:
Andrew Scott Birckhead, age 21 of Stanardsville was arrested and charged with the following:
- 18.2-248 Distribution of Schedule I or II substance
- 18.2-256/18.2-248 Conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II substance
- 18.2-250 Possession of Schedule I or II substance
Mr. Birckhead is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bail.
Carly Renee Puente, age 20 of Stanardsville was arrested and charged with the following:
- 18.2-256/18.2-248 Conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II substance
- 18.2-250 Possession of Schedule I or II substance
Ms. Puente is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bail.
Steven Michael Mahon, age 34 of Stanardsville was arrested and charged with the following:
- 18.2-256/18.2-248 Conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II substance
- 18.2-250.1 Possession of marijuana
Mr. Mahon is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bail.
Bobby Allen Brumfield Jr, age 25 of Stanardsville was arrested and charged with the following:
- 18.2-256/18.2-248 Conspiracy to distribute Schedule I or II substance
- 18.2-250 Possession of Schedule I or II substance
Mr. Brumfield is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail on a secure bond.
Ashton Drake Didiana, age 22 of Dyke was arrested and charged with the following:
- 18.2-250 Possession of Schedule I or II substance
Mr. Didiana was released on an unsecure bond.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.