Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure is tracking to our south. Scattered showers and cooler temperatures will be with us through Wednesday. Sunshine should return by Thursday, with slightly warmer conditions. A developing cold front will move in by Friday, bringing late day rain chances. The Weekend will feature plenty of sunshine. Saturday’s temperatures will only warm into the 50s. By Mothers Day conditions will gradually warm into the 60s. Have a great and safe day !