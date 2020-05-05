Grab the umbrella

Unsettled and much cooler

By David Rogers | May 5, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 12:45 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure is tracking to our south. Scattered showers and cooler temperatures will be with us through Wednesday. Sunshine should return by Thursday, with slightly warmer conditions. A developing cold front will move in by Friday, bringing late day rain chances. The Weekend will feature plenty of sunshine. Saturday’s temperatures will only warm into the 50s. By Mothers Day conditions will gradually warm into the 60s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 50s

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and fog, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

