Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure is tracking to our south. Scattered showers and cooler temperatures will be with us through Wednesday. Sunshine should return by Thursday, with slightly warmer conditions. A developing cold front will move in by Friday, bringing late day rain chances. The Weekend will feature plenty of sunshine. Saturday’s temperatures will only warm into the 50s. By Mothers Day conditions will gradually warm into the 60s. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 50s
Tonight: Cloudy with showers and fog, Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
