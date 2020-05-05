Charity helping to feed health workers, first responders around Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A charity spearheaded by a world-renowned chef is helping to feed health care workers and first responders in the Charlottesville area.
Frontline Foods Charlottesville has partnered with José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, which dishes out meals for communities in need across the globe.
Frontline’s all- volunteer effort gets its strength from restaurants and catering partners.
“It’s the best feeling I have had in a long time, frankly. It’s always good when you have something to wake up to in the morning and you are living a purpose-driven life, and you are doing purpose-driven work,” World Central Kitchen Charlottesville Coordinator James Walsh said.
So far, Frontline Foods Charlottesville has served up food from the likes of Champion Hospitality Group, Mochiko, Pearl Island Catering, and Order Up.
