Brennan Armstrong looking to become first Mendenhall recruit to start at QB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In four years at Virginia, Bronco Mendenhall has never had a quarterback he recruited out of high school make a start at QB for the Cavaliers.
Bryce Perkins followed Kurt Benkert.
They were both transfers, from Arizona State and East Carolina, respectively.
Matt Johns made two starts in 2016, but he was recruited by Mike London’s staff.
UVA has added another transfer this year, as dual-threat QB Keytaon Thompson is transferring from Mississippi State.
Thompson has two years of eligibility remaining, and he will be able to play immediately.
But sophomore Brennan Armstrong is looking to become the first Mendenhall recruit to start, after spending the last two years learning the ropes from Bryce Perkins.
“He has a live arm, and he’s a natural gunslinger," says Perkins. "His feel for the game is through the roof.”
“His feel for the game, I think, was very annoying from a defensive perspective," former UVA cornerback Bryce Hall said, with a smile. "When plays break down, he was able to make plays with his feet.”
Virginia senior linebacker Charles Snowden says, “Brennan Armstrong is as crafty as they come. He knows who he is. He’s obviously not as explosive as Perk, but he knows that, and he’s ok with that. He’s still a gifted runner, gifted thrower.”
Armstrong says, “I’m not top-end speed, like Bryce, but I think I have the shifty-ness in the middle between the tackles, to pop out of there, and get the yards I need to get, and just move the ball.”
“He’s actually much better playing the game than he is in the film room or even in walk-through," says Mendenhall. "He’s just one of those players, that under duress, seems to have the game slow down, rather than speed up for him.”
Former UVA receiver Joe Reed says, “I have all the faith in the world. B.A., I’m excited to watch him play. He’s going to have plenty of playmakers round him, and they’re just going to make each other great.”
Former Wahoos’ receiver Hasise Dubois adds, “There’s no fall off between him and Bryce, like Joe said. The only thing different is he’s a left-hander. B.A., he’s a competitor. I feel with him, and all the weapons around him, that offense will be something to reckon with.”
“We still have our offense," says Armstrong. "I’m not sure if they’re going to tweak anything more towards my style. We’ll see. I’m actually really excited to see how it works.”
Mendenhall says, “He’s just a player that seems to win, and make the players around him better, but there’s also an edge to his personality, where I think the team will take on a little bit more of a physical presence, maybe a combative presence.”
Armstrong adds, “It’s going to be cool to see, and show everybody who I actually am.”
