Blue Ridge Café partners with Tuesday’s Table to help feed neighbors in need

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - So many people are stepping up to help others during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the owner of a Ruckersville business is showing what it means to be a true neighbor.
For 15 years, Tuesday’s Table, a program run by area churches, has provided free meals each Tuesday for Greene County families in need. In March, the program made the difficult decision to cease operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s when Shawn Hayes, owner and chef at Blue Ridge Café, stepped in to help, taking over all cooking operations for Tuesday’s Table. Now, every Tuesday, he prepares more than 200 meals that are packed up and distributed throughout the community.
Hayes says this is a chance for him to give back to a community that’s given him so much.
“We’ve been so fortunate being here 25 years, and have been supported so well by the community that we just want to give back wherever we can, where help is needed," Hayes said. "Everybody does their part, everybody helps out.”
When Hayes’ customers heard what he was doing, they wanted to help, too. A GoFundMe page on Blue Ridge Café's website has already raised close to $5,000 in donations.
