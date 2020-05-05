Big delivery services in Charlottesville will soon have locally based competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delivery services like GrubHub and DoorDash will soon have locally based competition with the goal of better-supporting restaurants.
Cville Delivery will offer area restaurant delivery service without the fees and surcharges associated with national providers.
Moe’s Original BBQ got to work Tuesday evening preparing to fill dozens of orders in the Cascadia neighborhood on Wednesday night. The founders of Charlottesville Hop-On Tours, which has been on hold due to the pandemic, saw an opportunity to help local restaurants.
"We are completely transparent with our fees, upfront 15% to get it to your neighborhood, and then a $2 delivery charge if you want to get it to your door. Nothing is being taken from the restaurants and all of that is being passed along to the consumer. It comes out to about the same average ticket as you would through DoorDash or OrderUp or one of those other big ones,” Cville Delivery Co-Founder Jon Craig said.
If successful, Cville Delivery wants to expand to other neighborhoods and work with other local restaurants.
