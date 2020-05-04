Waynesboro pool closed this summer and Summer Extravaganza canceled

WAYENSBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Waynesboro is making cuts, as a nearly $2 million budget shortfall projection was revealed this week during a regularly scheduled city council meeting.
City Management has furloughed full and part-time employees, frozen hiring and non-essential expenditures and is moving more than $250,000 of Parks and Recreation money back into the general fund.
That means the War Memorial Pool will not open, and Summer Extravaganza, Family Fiesta, and Groovin’ on the Greenway are all canceled.
“We live for the summer. We live for these special events. We know they’re important to the community,” Parks and Recreation Director, Dwayne Jones said. “But we’re looking with the long view, and then hopefully that will come back even stronger in 2021.”
Several races have also been canceled: the Summer Extravaganza 5K and 10K, Totally 80′s 8K, and the Fun2Run Kids Mud Run.
As the City of Waynesboro continues to comply with the Virginia Governor’s Executive Orders 53 and 55, it must also begin to look beyond the current June 10 deadline of the orders. As a consequence of the coronavirus, the City is faced with a significant loss of revenue from the meals and lodging tax and must make some tough choices in order to compensate for these losses but also, and more importantly, it must continue to safeguard its residents and visitors. The list below details the City’s current impacts on Parks and Recreation related programs and facilities:
War Memorial Pool: The pool will not open for the 2020 season. In addition, swim lessons and Park Piranha swim team will not be offered. Parks &
Greenways: Currently, all are open to the public, in groups of 10 or less. However, all park restrooms, playgrounds, basketball courts, and fenced baseball fields are closed. Please do your part and resist congregating in these spaces and maintain the social distancing recommendations of 6 ft.
Rosenwald Community Center: This facility is closed to the public through June 10. All open gym, public meetings, and classes are canceled during this time.
Shelter Reservations: All reservations through June 15 have been cancelled. Reservations scheduled beyond June 15 will remain in place for now, but that is subject to change. Refunds are available for any upcoming reservation scheduled for June 16 and beyond. Additionally, we will not be accepting any new park shelter reservations, at this time.
While using our parks for exercise please remember to follow these recommendations:
- Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms.
- Observe social distancing. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet between yourself and others. If this is not possible, users should find an alternative activity or depart the space.
- Follow CDC guidance on recommended gathering sizes (currently, 10 or less) and maintain proper physical distance at all times.
- Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene prior to, during, and after park or trail use.
- Prepare for no access to public restrooms and water fountains. Bring hand sanitizer or wipes for personal use.
- While on trails, warn others of your presence and your intention to pass. Step aside to allow others to pass, if necessary.
- Consult local and state ordinances and guidelines for the most up to date recommendations on park and trail use.
Safe and responsible use of park space will allow for facilities to remain open as long as possible. Please be responsible.
Questions:Contact us at 540-942-6735 or parksandrec@ci.waynesboro.va.us. For more information on how to access other City services visit: https://www.waynesboro.va.us/1033/Coronavirus
