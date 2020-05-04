Waynesboro pool closed this summer and Summer Extravaganza canceled

As the City of Waynesboro continues to comply with the Virginia Governor’s Executive Orders 53 and 55, it must also begin to look beyond the current June 10 deadline of the orders. As a consequence of the coronavirus, the City is faced with a significant loss of revenue from the meals and lodging tax and must make some tough choices in order to compensate for these losses but also, and more importantly, it must continue to safeguard its residents and visitors. The list below details the City’s current impacts on Parks and Recreation related programs and facilities: