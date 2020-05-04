UVA’s Michael Kraus & Justin Schwenk selected in Major Lacrosse League Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia men’s lacrosse seniors Michael Kraus and Justin Schwenk were both selected in the Major League Lacrosse collegiate draft on Monday night.
Kraus was picked second-overall by the Connecticut Hammerheads.
The Connecticut-native will be a part of the Hammerheads inaugural season in the outdoor lacrosse league.
Kraus is one of just four players in program history with more than 100 goals and 100 assists, and he is fourth all-time with 240 points.
Schwenk was picked in the 7th round (No. 39 overall) by the Philadelphia Barrage, who are back in the MLL after folding following the 2008 season.
The faceoff-specialist set the UVA single-season record for faceoff wins in 2018 with 242, and he led the ACC with a 59.8 faceoff winning percentage.
Schwenk is 9th all-time at Virginia with 340 faceoff wins.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.