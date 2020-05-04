UVA survey seeks student input on Coronavirus-impacted fall semester

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is asking students for their feedback on how it handles the fall semester during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dean of Students Allen Groves sent the survey out to undergraduate students this weekend. The questionnaire sought students’ opinions on a wide range of topics including class schedules, which it anticipates will be impacted by COVID-19.
Of the options, one would see the semester begin online before moving to in-person classes when it is deemed safe to do so. Another would simply delay the semester by a month, with potential disruptions to fall and winter breaks. A more intricate option would split and condense some courses into two seven-week modules.
“We’re hoping to make a decision on all these issues by mid-June," UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said. "Hopefully we’ll have a lot better understanding of what the progression of the virus will be and where options will be. They’re doing their due diligence on a number of scenarios right now so that we can be ready.”
In addition to the scheduling questions, the university asked the students about how best to build the community from afar. While this questionnaire was only sent to undergrads, the school will be sending out additional surveys to students in graduate programs in the future.
