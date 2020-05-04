CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers associated with a cold front have moved east. High pressure will build in and deliver a nice start to the week. Mostly sunny and breezy conditions Today. As the cold front stalls to our south an are of low pressure will ride along it. Clouds will move in Tuesday, followed by scattered showers. Temperatures will be on the cooler side. As the front moves away, drier conditions will slowly work in. Overall the first week of May will feature cooler than normal conditions with a few scattered showers. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Friday: Partly sunny with showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.