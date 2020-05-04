CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers associated with a cold front have moved east. High pressure will build in and deliver a nice start to the week. Mostly sunny and breezy conditions Today. As the cold front stalls to our south an are of low pressure will ride along it. Clouds will move in Tuesday, followed by scattered showers. Temperatures will be on the cooler side. As the front moves away, drier conditions will slowly work in. Overall the first week of May will feature cooler than normal conditions with a few scattered showers. Have a great and safe day !