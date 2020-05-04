Sunny and breezy

Temperatures tumble

By David Rogers | May 4, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT - Updated May 4 at 7:27 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers associated with a cold front have moved east. High pressure will build in and deliver a nice start to the week. Mostly sunny and breezy conditions Today. As the cold front stalls to our south an are of low pressure will ride along it. Clouds will move in Tuesday, followed by scattered showers. Temperatures will be on the cooler side. As the front moves away, drier conditions will slowly work in. Overall the first week of May will feature cooler than normal conditions with a few scattered showers. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Partly sunny with showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

