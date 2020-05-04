Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA delivers packages to after-school kids

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday, the afterschool staff took a bus and delivered the activity kits to about 40 kids who attended the Afterschool Adventure Club.
The kits include stem activities that staff will lead the kids through virtually this week. But, the packages also included hand-written letters from each afterschool staff member.
"The kids are really attached to our staff and so they've probably been missing them, and this is a way for them just to have something to look back on and say 'Oh, these guys were thinking of me'," Youth and Family Director Ashley Cole stated. "I know that they're still thinking about the kids, so it just helps create a connection."
Staff will offer three more weeks of this for the families, but they will have to come to the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA to pick up the kits.
