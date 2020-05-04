Sentara Martha Jefferson lights up hospital for hope

“Since the outset of this pandemic, the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation has focused on what we can do to align the desire of our community to help with the needs of our hospital, our patients and their families, and our staff,” said Kimberly Skelly, executive director of the Foundation. “The generosity of our community has been overwhelming and is making a big difference—from the Meal Train and the donations of PPE, to the outpouring of messages online, the signs around the grounds and the generous financial contributions that continue to come in. We encourage others to support the Emergency Response Fund on Giving Tuesday and beyond, and we thank you all for your generosity.”