Rain Returning and Much Cooler Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Major cool down ahead and the return of rain. Monday was the warmest day we will see the rest of this week, as temperatures will drop to levels more like March than May.
An area of low pressure will track to out south and slowly offshore into the mid-week. Periods of rain and chilly Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Additional showers will linger through Wednesday. Overall rain amounts between a quarter to half inch expected.
Dry and cool Thursday with the return of more sunshine. More rain will return on Friday with another reinforcing shot of cool air for May. Mother’s Day weekend cool and dry. The morning lows in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday will make for frost and even some freeze concerns across the region. Daytime highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. This cool pattern will likely carry through the middle of the month.
Tonight: Clouds increase, chilly. Lows low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Periods of rain, chilly, areas of fog. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, breezy. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows around 40.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing. Highs mid 60s. Lows low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows 30s. Frost/Freeze concerns.
Sunday: Mother’s Day - Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows 30s. Frost/Freeze concerns.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s.
