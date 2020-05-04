Jefferson Swim League regular season canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time since it was formed in 1966, there will be no Jefferson Swim League this summer.
The Board voted to cancel the Dual Meet Season, in any form, due to concerns over COVID-19.
The JSL has been a staple of the summer season, with seventeen teams, and 2,870 swimmers diving in the pool every Wednesday night in June and July.
The end of the season championship meet was scheduled for July 24th and 25th at UVA’s Aquatic & Fitness Center, but that was canceled at the previous JSL Board Meeting.
The decision to cancel the season was made due to the difficulty of ensuring the health and safety of all swimmers, parents, and officials.
The league stated in its release that individual teams are still welcome to have learn-to-swim programs or hold individual team practices, but they would not be insured or sanctioned by the JSL.
Fairview won the championship last season, and the Seahorses have claimed 28 of the last 29 titles.
