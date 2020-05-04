Culpeper Police Department officers test positive for COVID-19

During the early morning hours on Tuesday, April 28th, these two officers along with another officer responded to a domestic violence assault in progress call of service. A male was actively assaulting a female in a residence in the Town of Culpeper. Once the officers arrived, they heard a female screaming from inside the residence. When officers made entry, they encountered a male assaulting the female. When officers attempted to arrest the male subject, he ignored all verbal commands and resisted arrest. The three officers had to go “hands on” with the subject to get him into custody. Once the subject was in custody for domestic assault, he was then taken to the Culpeper County Jail where he was medically screened for Covid-19 before entering the jail. Based upon this screening, officers diverted the subject to the Novant/UVA Culpeper Medical Center to be medically cleared, including being tested for Covid-19. The suspect tested positive for Covid-19 at that time. After the positive test result, the subject’s custody was then transferred to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held with no bond. Subsequently, the subject was served with a protective order for no contact with the victim and he was no longer permitted at the residence.