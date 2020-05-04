Charlottesville restaurant celebrates one-year anniversary despite impacts of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (WVIR) - We’ve been hearing how restaurants are taking a big hit during the coronavirus crisis, but one Charlottesville restaurant is celebrating its one-year anniversary despite the impacts of COVID-19.
For the past two months, Royalty Eats on Cherry Avenue has been following CDC guidelines to stay open and staff is ensuring the public does the same by wearing masks.
The restaurant had to furlough workers on the catering side due to the coronavirus. Through all the challenges, the owner says it is all the customer support that is allowing her to keep the doors open at all.
“I feel joy down on the inside to know that my food is making people happy because without the customers there would be no royalty eats,” Owner of Royalty Eats Nakesha White said.
White celebrated the one-year anniversary by having a DJ play music to all her customers as they picked up their food.
