Charlottesville election officials offering self-addressed stamp to encourage voting by mail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Even with the coronavirus quarantining people, Charlottesville Electoral Board members expect turnout to be higher for this June’s primary than similar primaries in recent years.
Both political parties are holding primaries on June 23 and the registration deadline is only weeks away, but election officials are already seeing activity that suggests the virus will not stop the vote.
“The turnout has exceeded our estimates in every election since the June primary in 2017, so we’re anticipating there remains a high level of interest,” Charlottesville Electoral Board Secretary James Nix said.
Officials hope the pandemic means fewer people head to the polls in favor of voting a different way.
“We really really want to encourage voters to request an absentee ballot and vote absentee this time,” Charlottesville Electoral Board Chair Anne Hemenway said.
In the past, even for a general election, the city usually sees less than 1,000 requests to vote by mail. This year is different.
“We’ve already gotten about 1,100 requests for paper ballots by mail,” Nix said.
Everyone can use reason 2A, which states “my disability or illness” as the reason you are voting absentee. Also, for the first time ever, the office is providing self-addressed stamped envelopes to all voters.
“That absentee ballot, whether they ask for a Republican ballot or a Democratic ballot, will be sent to that voter along with a self-addressed stamped envelope so that the voter can then send the ballot back to this office to be counted,” Hemenway said.
If you do vote in person on primary day, there will be measures employed to keep you safe, such as single-use pens and sanitation stations.
“Every time a voter uses their voting booth it will be sanitized. Everybody will be wearing masks at the voting place and protective clothing,” Hemenway said.
As we get closer to the June primary, the board is looking for people to serve.
“We’re always looking for younger election officials, particularly at this time and in November,” Hemenway said.
In-person and curbside early voting starts this Friday, May 8. The deadline to register to vote in this primary is May 26.
For information on how to request an absentee ballot you can visit this link.
