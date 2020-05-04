Charlottesville City Council weighs how to tackle budget in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Federal money will help support COVID-19 relief efforts in Charlottesville.
The city has received an additional $246,000 in funding through the CARES Act. During a virtual meeting Monday night, the city council discussed the staff recommendation to adopt the new funding into the 2020-2021 action plan, so it can be used sooner rather than later.
Council also weighed whether to pull money from the city’s reserves to help fund Charlottesville Public Schools.
“We need to be setting our school system up for the greatest success coming out of this and into recovery mode," councilor Heather Hill said. "I’m biased. I’m a parent of three kids and I can see firsthand the impact this is having on our community, and how important it’s going to be to come out of this stronger.”
Council will meet again this Wednesday for a virtual budget work session from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.