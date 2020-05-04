Charlottesville bike shop sees increase in sales despite COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, May is still National Bike Month, and one Charlottesville bicycle shop is pedaling its way to more business this season.
Many businesses are struggling to make ends meeting during Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order, however Blue Wheel Bicycles’ owner Roger Friend said his sales are way up for this time of the year. Spring is usually a busy season, he said, but bike sales are even higher than expected.
“The people that have been coming to us, I think, it’s both mental and physical fitness. You know, it’s like exercise is important. People are cooped up in their houses and they want to get outside in a safe way, in a distanced way, and bicycles really do allow that,” Friend said.
The store has remained open throughout the pandemic, abiding by Virginia’s social distancing protocols. A federal advisory also deemed bicycle stores as essential.
The front doors of Blue Wheel Bicycles are locked, Friend said, as most business is conducted outside or over the phone. If a bike needs to be repaired, or a customer is interested in purchasing something, the customer, or owner will present the equipment outside to avoid people going in and out of the store.
Friend also recognizes this is a difficult time for many businesses in the Charlottesville area, and he wants to thank the community for their support during these uncertain times.
