CFD mourning loss of Carrol Markell Carter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first African-American firefighter has passed away.
Carroll Markell Carter died at Doctor’s Hospital in Latham, Maryland on April 29. He was born in Palmyra, and would later serve in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Carter then worked at Haney’s Auto and joined the Charlottesville Fire Department (CFD).
CFD Chief Andrew Baxter describes Carter as a pioneer, both on and off the front lines.
“He was a trailblazer. People talk about firefighters as demonstrating courage, and it have taken an incredible amount of courage to be the first African American in what had been previously an all-white, male fire department,” Baxter said.
Carter also owned and operated an antique store in Ruckersville. He was 74-years-old.
A public viewing is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 6, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Payne Family cemetery located at 15400 James Madison Highway in Palmyra.
