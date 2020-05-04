CAAR reports increase in 1st quarter home sales

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS (CAAR) is warning of a slowdown in the housing market due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The association says strong, underlying fundamentals leading up to the pandemic will help the region rebound. That’s part of the message in CAAR’s sales report released Monday, May 4.
Sales in the area increased 10% compared to the same time last year, though Charlottesville saw a 13% increase. CAAR says the median sales price increased to $302,000, and inventory reportedly dropped 11%.
Mortgage rates are still low, but the association says there has been substantial volatility and growing uncertainty in that market.
Click here [pdf] to read the full report from the Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS.
