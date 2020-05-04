Big temperature swings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a beautiful start to the week changes are on the horizon. Mostly sunny skies will remain in place for the rest of the day. However, the cold front that brought early morning showers is expected to stall to our south. Meanwhile an area of low pressure will track along the front and eventually spread clouds and rain showers as we look ahead to Tuesday. Some of the scattered showers will stick around for Wednesday. By late week conditions will start to warm to near seasonal levels. But overall temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal. Right now Mothers Day Weekend looks pleasant, with sunshine and 60s. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny, and breezy, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Friday: Mix of clouds and sun with showers, High:mid 60s...Low: around 40
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...low: upper 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
