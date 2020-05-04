Big temperature swings

Increasing clouds with showers

nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers | May 4, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 12:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a beautiful start to the week changes are on the horizon. Mostly sunny skies will remain in place for the rest of the day. However, the cold front that brought early morning showers is expected to stall to our south. Meanwhile an area of low pressure will track along the front and eventually spread clouds and rain showers as we look ahead to Tuesday. Some of the scattered showers will stick around for Wednesday. By late week conditions will start to warm to near seasonal levels. But overall temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal. Right now Mothers Day Weekend looks pleasant, with sunshine and 60s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, and breezy, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Friday: Mix of clouds and sun with showers, High:mid 60s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...low: upper 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.