Big temperature swings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a beautiful start to the week changes are on the horizon. Mostly sunny skies will remain in place for the rest of the day. However, the cold front that brought early morning showers is expected to stall to our south. Meanwhile an area of low pressure will track along the front and eventually spread clouds and rain showers as we look ahead to Tuesday. Some of the scattered showers will stick around for Wednesday. By late week conditions will start to warm to near seasonal levels. But overall temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal. Right now Mothers Day Weekend looks pleasant, with sunshine and 60s. Have a great and safe day !