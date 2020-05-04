AMBER Alert canceled for Harrisonburg child

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A 3-year-old Harrisonburg girl has been found safe by police after she was allegedly abducted by her biological father Monday morning.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Virginia State Police canceled the AMBER Alert that had been issued for Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza.
According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, Reyes-Cardoza was found with her father, 30-year-old Jose Reyes-Paz, in Charlottesville this afternoon.
Officers thanked Virginia State Police, the Charlottesville Police Department, Staunton Police Department, and the Albemarle County Sheriff's Office for their help in the search and investigation.
Reyes-Paz was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor parental abduction, felony attempted abduction to remove from state, and felony abuse/neglect of child.
Police continue to investigate the abduction.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Harrisonburg’s local Crime Solvers line at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
Updated Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:
Harrisonburg, Va. – Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza, who was abducted at approximately 8:45 am. at her residence in Harrisonburg this morning has been located safe and sound.
The Harrisonburg Police Department with the assistance of the Virginia State Police (VSP) Charlottesville Police Dept. (CPD), Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), and the Staunton Police Department (SPD) located the child with her biological father early this afternoon in Charlottesville, Va.
Mr. Reyes-Paz has been taken into custody and is charged with misdemeanor parental abduction, felony attempted abduction remove from state, and felony abuse/neglect of child.
HPD’s Major Crimes Unit continues the investigation.
For additional tips and information, call HPD’s local Crime Solvers line at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
05/04/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department for a child abduction that occurred on May 4, 2020 at 0824 hours.
The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Burkwood Court, Harrisonburg, VA.
Abducted is Brianna Reyes-Cardoza, Hispanic, female, black hair, brown eyes, 3-years-old, 3 foot 0 inches tall, weighing 36 lbs. Last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink pants and pink sandals.
The child is believed to have been abducted by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz, Hispanic male, black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs. Wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and a gray or green ball cap.
There is no vehicle description at this time.
For further information contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-540-4436 or visit www.vaamberalert.com
