Albemarle High School class maps geographic information systems in the area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With mobile learning going on, internet access is more important than ever. Geographic information systems (GIS) mapping is being used by the Albemarle County School System to help pinpoint solutions for students that don’t have access to the internet.
Heather Wall is a senior at Albemarle High School and in a GIS mapping class. Wall developed a map to show which mobile carriers hotspots are best suited for where a student lives.
"It’s often easier to understand visual information because you can see it and it’s color-coded and you can - it’s not just a list of numbers, a list of numbers can be anything. But if you actually have a picture then you can understand what the picture means,” Wall said.
Albemarle High School is the only school to offer this mapping class in the school division.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.