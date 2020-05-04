Albemarle County artist uses free time to spruce up “Bessie” the cow

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County artist is using her free time to spruce up her family’s yard art.
Emily Anness spent the last week and a half repainting a life-sized fiberglass cow named "Bessie." The statue has been in the family for the past 35 years and is inspired by the Festival of Cows in Mexico City.
Anness says she is trying to think of things she can do rather than cannot do during the pandemic. "We've been finding projects around the house. We've been trying to renovate stuff, paint stuff, keep busy, work on things that we haven't had time to do. And so we're looking at it in a positive way rather than you know can't do anything at all."
Anness has also painted murals for the United Way at IX Park in Charlottesville. She is creating a digital art fundraiser for the Fluvanna SPCA.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.