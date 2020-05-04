ACPD investigating report of shots fired near Mallside Forest Court

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating shots fired in the 800-block area of Mallside Forest Court.
Police responded to a call for shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
An unidentified person is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident with no threat to the community.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.
05/04/2020 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA – At approximately 9:37 pm on 5/3/2020, the Albemarle County Police Department responded to a call for shots fired on the 800 block of Mallside Forest Court. One person has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is being considered an isolated incident with no threat to the community and is an active investigation. If anyone has information related to this incident, please call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.