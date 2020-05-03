Isolated Severe Weather Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A south breeze will keep the region warm and more humid through Sunday. A cold front and a couple weather disturbances will mover overhead. This will cause showers and thunderstorms to form. We may see a weakening batch of showers and thunderstorms later this morning into the early afternoon. Especially near and north of I-64. A more widespread area of showers and storms look likely this evening. Isolated severe weather is possible. The greatest threats will be localized damaging wind, hail and flooding.