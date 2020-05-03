Farm Bell Kitchen alters Mother’s Day plans in wake of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Mother’s Day only one week away, Charlottesville restaurants are trying to make the best of being together without being too close.
At Farm Bell Kitchen Mother’s Day brunch is its biggest event of the year. The restaurant typically holds a buffet with more than 300 people coming in and out of the restaurant.
“Our Mother’s Day celebration this year is going to be a little different; the families are going to be celebrating at home," Farm Bell Kitchen Owner Ryan Hubbard said. “We think it’s really important that we employ mothers here at our business. Mothers are the lifeblood of our families and they provide us with support and education and nourishment.”
Due to the pandemic, Hubbard is getting creative with ways to celebrate the day, including making Mother’s Day breakfast packages, adjusting hours and holding a contest where people can submit a letter nominating a deserving mother.
“One of the things that are restaurant has done for Mother’s Day is allow breakfast in bed option, which will allow people to come and pick up earlier than our restaurant opens so that they can surprise mom in bed with breakfast," Hubbard said. "The other thing that we’re going to do is have a contest where people can nominate moms either own or someone else I know that is deserving.”
Farm Bell Kitchen will be giving away a free Mother’s Day package whoever wins the nomination for the most deserving mom. For more information, click here.
