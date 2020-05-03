Evening Storm Risk, Better Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday was the warmest day in more than a month! Many areas got into the low to mid 80s. A south breeze will keep the region warm and more humid through this evening. A cold front and a weather disturbance will mover overhead. This will cause showers and thunderstorms to form. A more widespread area of showers and storms look likely later this evening. Well after sunset. Isolated severe weather is possible. The greatest threats will be localized damaging wind, hail and flooding.