Evening Storm Risk, Better Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday was the warmest day in more than a month! Many areas got into the low to mid 80s. A south breeze will keep the region warm and more humid through this evening. A cold front and a weather disturbance will mover overhead. This will cause showers and thunderstorms to form. A more widespread area of showers and storms look likely later this evening. Well after sunset. Isolated severe weather is possible. The greatest threats will be localized damaging wind, hail and flooding.
Rain and thunderstorms exit late Sunday night. Better weather on Monday, along with seasonable temperatures.
Turning cooler Tuesday with rain showers developing. Some more rain on Wednesday.
Drying on Thursday as high pressure briefly builds in.
A new cold front arrives on Friday afternoon with showers and thunder possible.
The early call for Mother’s Day weekend is for dry and cooler than average weather. Can’t rule out a little frost Sunday morning!
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Warm evening and humid. Showers and thunderstorms developing. Isolated severe weather possible. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures barely 70 degrees north of I-64 and over the Shenandoah Valley. Lower 70s for most of central Virginia.
Monday night: Mainly clear and cooler. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Clouds with showers developing. Chillier temperatures. Highs mostly in the upper 50s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers and thunder possible later in the day and evening. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s with a patchy frost risk by Sunday morning!
Mother’s Day: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s.
