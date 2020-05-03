Albemarle County fifth grader finds spotlight in broadcasting on her school’s virtual newscasts

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It is never easy to be the “new kid” in school. One Albemarle County fifth grader overcame that obstacle once she found her passion in broadcasting.
When Nevaeh Allen first arrived at Stone-Robinson Elementary, many thought she was shy. However, they would not think that for long. Now, she is one of the stars of the school’s daily newscasts and finding her voice and spotlight in broadcasting.
“I was scared and nervous," Nevaeh said. “Then, when I started the news, I felt important.”
Nevaeh’s teacher, Karen Heathcock, says she did not realize how much Nevaeh loved her job on the news team until they were out of the building. When Stone-Robinson started doing virtual newscasts, Nevaeh took the lead on keeping things positive and presenting fun challenges like riddles.
“The building closed and we were at home, I got a very sweet email from Nevaeh just telling me how much that job meant to her,” Heathcock said. “Kids saw a need for a riddle and some fun so Nevaeh finds a riddle and records it for us every Friday and records the answer on Mondays."
Heathcock says her class mates were especially impressed to see her come out of her shell so much. The transition to distanced learning has been tough for all, but Nevaeh’s energy in the virutal newscasts has raised spirits.
“We’ve gone from being in individual classrooms to individual homes but we have still tried to use the news show as a way to bring all of us together,” Heathcock said.
Heathcock says the news show has turned into such a positive force that more students want to get involved.
“A lot of ‘can I do the news, can I have this feature’ so I take any suggestions I get, I take to Nevaeh and the other kids on the news crew," Heathcock said. "We zoom every week and they give it a thumbs up or a thumbs down and they make all of the decisions, I just help make it happen”
For Nevaeh, being on camera is where she feels like the best version of herself. She also says her duties for the news show don’t even feel like work.
