UVA student, professor detail how coronavirus has changed final exams

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The spring semester is coming to a close, and final exams have begun for students across the country. Students at the University of Virginia say those exams look very different this year: they’re being taken at a distance, after a semester conducted largely in the same way.
“Two of my professors have made exams open note,” UVA Third Year Caroline Shevlin said.
Shevlin explained all of her exams have remained the same format, but have been held online, where some would have been conducted in-person with scantron sheets. UVA has had the tools to conduct tests online for sometimes, through a program it uses called CoLab. In fact, some professors had already been assigning exams that way.
Some professors, like Brad Carson, say they have changed the format of their exams entirely. He is shifting from his traditional multiple-choice tests to papers.
“All of the final exams have moved to papers," Carson, a professor of public policy at UVA’s Batten School, explained. "Sometimes short answer responses or sometimes lengthier papers, even.”
Carson says papers will provide a more complete picture of what a student has actually learned. That holds especially true, he says, in a semester where social distancing has forced them out of the classroom, and off grounds entirely.
“It gets away, because of the credit no credit aspects of grading this semester, from an obsession about your grades or the distribution of grades and allows them to really reflect on their learning over the course of the semester," Carson said.
Students did have the option to opt-in for a letter grade. The deadline for that was April 28.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.