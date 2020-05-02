The stresses of COVID-19 may be disrupting your sleep

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Although the tensions of COVID-19 are largely affecting people during the day, the pandemic has found a way to creep in at night too. Many have been experiencing more sleep problems ranging from troubles falling asleep, waking up multiple times per night, and even nightmares.
Charlottesville Neurologist and Sleep Specialist Dr. Chris Winter says that given the abnormal circumstances, these issues are pretty typical.
“It’s a somewhat common occurrence when things get stressful,” Winter said. “These times have created a lot of stresses, so there’s there’s plenty of sleep deprivation going around now."
As simple as it may sound, the disruption of daily routine is often to blame.
“The biggest problem that we’ve seen with our patients is the lack of little markers or anchors in their schedule they just kind of disappeared," Dr. Winter said. "They’re staying up late and keeping weird schedules that can disrupt sleep enough and people start having nightmares.”
Dr. Winter says this inability to get up and do you normal routine such as going to the gym or driving to work, throws many people out of whack.
“Which is a very stressful and difficult thing for a lot of people," He explained. “People’s schedules have just kind of de-compensated. I think that really plays a big role in their sleep, not being what they wanted to be.”
His biggest fear is that people will turn to sleeping pills and alcohol to find rest.
“So rather than really dealing with what their sleep problem is, they’re just trying to sort of sedate themselves or anesthetize themselves from it so that that makes me concerned,” he said.
Dr. Winter does have advice. As a doctor for many professional sports teams, he believes tiring yourself out by exercising is a healthy way to stay active and also get more sleep.
“We’re not able to really exert and run and get all that out i think it kind of manifests itself in a lot of very negative ways,” Winter pointed out.
Dr. Winter says structure can help more than you may think
“It might not be a bad idea to try to pick a wake up time and and really stick with it. Even things as simple as trying to eat meals at the same time every day can be very helpful to people,” he said.
During this stressful time, it is also beneficial to keep in touch with loved ones.
“Just kind of stay connected and keep supporting people" he said. "I think that plays a huge role in our sleep.”
Dr. Winter says another thing that can help you get a better night of sleep is reducing screen time before bed. Blue-green light from the screen tells your brain to stop producing Melatonin and trains it to stay awake.
